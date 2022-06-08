Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,604,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Johnson & Johnson worth $686,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,842 shares of company stock worth $11,149,079. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,792,735. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.20. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $470.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

