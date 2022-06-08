KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $376.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $376.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $392.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $365.50 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $585.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

KAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Chairman James P. Hallett bought 100,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 626,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,767.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kestner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,553.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 166,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,450 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 6,578,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,753,000 after acquiring an additional 292,934 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth $15,161,000.

Shares of KAR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.05. 24,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

