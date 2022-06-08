Karpus Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 794,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $851,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAC opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97.

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

