Karpus Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 673,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 4.65% of Oxbridge Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,801,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,957,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,457,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,267,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

OXAC stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

