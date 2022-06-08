Karpus Management Inc. Sells 249,037 Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,037 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 103.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

