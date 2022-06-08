KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 165 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,937,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,060,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GD stock opened at $235.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.62. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on GD shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

