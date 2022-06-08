KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 269 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $120.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.38 and a 52 week high of $210.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.16.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.15.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

