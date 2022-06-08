KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $2,274,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $1,344,000. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock opened at $210.14 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.25 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.89.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.25.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.