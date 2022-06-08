Kebab Token (KEBAB) One Day Volume Tops $41.00

Kebab Token (KEBAB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Kebab Token has a market capitalization of $21,603.13 and approximately $41.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kebab Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kebab Token has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kebab Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.89 or 0.00228598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.00430931 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00029907 BTC.

Kebab Token Coin Profile

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

Kebab Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kebab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kebab Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kebab Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kebab Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kebab Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.