Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19,853 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lonestar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,403,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,973,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,705,000 after purchasing an additional 723,524 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

