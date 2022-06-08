Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $45.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52.

