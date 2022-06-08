Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGFV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 270,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $43,012.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.74. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $47.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38.
Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $241.98 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.35%.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 25.00%.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile (Get Rating)
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV)
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.