Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGFV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 270,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $43,012.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BGFV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.74. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $47.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $241.98 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.35%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile (Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.