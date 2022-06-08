Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Invests $844,000 in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RILY. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after acquiring an additional 194,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6,727.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 203,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after acquiring an additional 64,761 shares in the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other B. Riley Financial news, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.69 per share, with a total value of $116,725.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 135,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $188,909.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,807,485 shares in the company, valued at $16,412,404.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 610,208 shares of company stock worth $17,065,815. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.93. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.76. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $91.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

