Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Purchases 40,000 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 994,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 422,522 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 76,279 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 80,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 325,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 199,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

ARDX stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $100.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 3,843.36% and a negative return on equity of 177.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

