Kenfarb & CO. Invests $83,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

