Kenfarb & CO. Makes New $59,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in General Electric by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 130,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GE opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 1-year low of $71.14 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.95.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.87.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

