Kenfarb & CO. Makes New $59,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in General Electric by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 130,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:GE opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 1-year low of $71.14 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.95.
In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.87.
General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
