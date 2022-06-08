King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,089 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of Allstate worth $22,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,666,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 183,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 119,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

NYSE:ALL opened at $132.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.85 and a 200 day moving average of $125.60.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

