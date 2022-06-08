King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $44.52 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.09% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $44,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $16,133,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,735,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,647,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $634.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $523.00 and a 1 year high of $748.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $658.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $665.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.25.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

