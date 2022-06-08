King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Post worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Post by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Post by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Post by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Post by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 5.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at $709,164.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:POST opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.40. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $82.99.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

