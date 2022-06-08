King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $33,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,223,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,945,000 after buying an additional 54,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 211,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 76,666 shares during the period. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE GIC opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.66. Global Industrial has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $45.21.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 56.45% and a net margin of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

