King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 42,099 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,099 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Simmons First National worth $26,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Simmons First National by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 10.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Simmons First National news, COO Robert A. Fehlman purchased 5,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,318,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,850. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $207.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

