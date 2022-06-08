King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,627 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $161.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.10. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

