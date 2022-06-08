Klaytn (KLAY) Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $38.76 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00228335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.92 or 0.00428943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00029870 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,858,822,555 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

