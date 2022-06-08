Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Acquires 15,234 Shares of Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 0.29% of Turmeric Acquisition worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMPM. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Turmeric Acquisition by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMPM stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on healthcare or a healthcare related industry.

