Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Buys Shares of 10,000 VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,314,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,481,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $7,538,000.

VMG Consumer Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

