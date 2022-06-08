Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. decreased its position in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 0.06% of Prospector Capital worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Prospector Capital by 25.5% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 368,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Prospector Capital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 279,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Prospector Capital by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 171,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 20,242 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Prospector Capital by 244.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,218,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 864,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRSR opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

