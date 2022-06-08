Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Invests $402,000 in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $645,000.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

