Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Takes $303,000 Position in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,528,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,047,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in UTA Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000.

NASDAQ UTAAU opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

