Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Takes $303,000 Position in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,528,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,047,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in UTA Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000.
NASDAQ UTAAU opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.70.
UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UTA Acquisition (UTAAU)
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for UTA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.