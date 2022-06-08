Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,349 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.34.

