Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $101.07 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $118.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.46.

