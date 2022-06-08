Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $459,000 Stock Position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 10.53% of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000.

NYSEARCA:ILDR opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48.

