Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Takes $565,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,591,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2,210.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 35,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 1,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $257.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.52. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

