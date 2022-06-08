Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Boosted by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,509,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,195,000 after buying an additional 98,641 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo reduced their target price on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $669.45.

Shares of LRCX opened at $523.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $442.53 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

