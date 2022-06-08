Landbox 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.00 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $68,698.79 and $10.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.00227691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00430437 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00029717 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.