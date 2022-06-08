Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.66% of Lantheus worth $13,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter worth $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Lantheus by 218.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Lantheus by 39.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 162.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Carol Walker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $843,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $751,168.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,534,086.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,686. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LNTH opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $73.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.51. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

