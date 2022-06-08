Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Sets New 12-Month High at $120.86

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.86 and last traded at $120.71, with a volume of 6609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. The firm had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,112.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $414,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,200 shares of company stock worth $3,113,335 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 35,268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.