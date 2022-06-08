Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,563 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,845,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,667 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in TC Energy by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,579,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TC Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,572,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TC Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,097,267,000 after buying an additional 1,747,817 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,536,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,111,000 after buying an additional 241,965 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

NYSE TRP opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $59.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 109.51%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

