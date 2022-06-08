Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after buying an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,786,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $227.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $241.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.22.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

