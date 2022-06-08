Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $1.48 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $46.95 and a 52 week high of $59.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.33.

