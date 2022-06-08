Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRZE. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Braze to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 over the last ninety days. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $98.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $70.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.59 million. Equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

