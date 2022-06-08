Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,106 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.44.

Shares of CB opened at $213.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.41. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,518 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,702 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

