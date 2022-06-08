Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 15,900 Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Anaplan by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 42,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP grew its stake in Anaplan by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 832,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,695,000 after acquiring an additional 232,321 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other Anaplan news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $5,528,642 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.99.

NYSE PLAN opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anaplan (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.