Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 10,000 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.26. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

