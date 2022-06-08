Laurion Capital Management LP Has $296,000 Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,196,000 after buying an additional 1,450,954 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after buying an additional 201,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,313,000 after buying an additional 224,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

DRVN stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $468.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

