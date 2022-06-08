Laurion Capital Management LP Has $766,000 Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,013 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Shares of ALK opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $67.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.51) EPS. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

