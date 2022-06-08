Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 26,305 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,305 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on StepStone Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

