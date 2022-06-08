Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $252,000 Position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 198,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of Cidara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1,054.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 468,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 428,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 889,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 302,621 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 50,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 571.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 373,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 317,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CDTX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.39.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.71% and a negative return on equity of 430.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.