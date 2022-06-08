Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $649,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $2,692,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,339 shares of company stock worth $6,889,436. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LDOS opened at $107.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

