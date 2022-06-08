Lcnb Corp Acquires Shares of 1,149 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lcnb Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,149 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $141.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.79. The firm has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

