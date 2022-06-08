Lcnb Corp Has $402,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lcnb Corp trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,067,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Union Pacific by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,140,085 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $221,552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.48.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP opened at $228.75 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $143.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

